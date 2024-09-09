Soooo in love!
Swift and Kelce shake off nasty break-up rumors
Love-off? No way! After an alleged break-up plan by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a lot of fuss last week, the celebrity couple simply swatted away all the nasty rumors at the weekend.
There was quite a lot of excitement last week about an alleged break-up plan that Kelce's PR agency had supposedly drawn up. According to this, the NFL star's break-up with Taylor Swift was long since sealed and planned for September 28.
It was all just a fake, Kelce's PR representatives quickly announced after the "media plan" made the rounds online.
Travis and Taylor are chatting away rumors
And Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently doing everything they can to convince their fans that their love has no expiration date.
On Sunday, the singer and the athlete appeared to be deeply in love in the stands at the US Open. They were kissing, cuddling and making out for all they were worth.
Swift, who came in a sexy little dress with a Vichy pattern, clearly enjoyed the affection she received from her lover. The football star clearly couldn't keep his hands off his beautiful girlfriend.
Lots of "Amore" at the weekend
And that was by no means the only amorous appearance the celebrity couple made in the last few days.
The singer used the wedding of Swift's model friend Karen Elson for a big love show, so that many fans were probably dreaming of seeing Swift and Kelce at the altar themselves.
And on their date at the end of last week, Swift didn't want to let go of her boyfriend's hand. The fact that she also showed up in a sexy semi-transparent look made even more headlines.
Swift has not yet spoken out about the nasty accusations that their love is fake and has a fixed expiration date. But the pictures from the last few days say more than a thousand words anyway ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.