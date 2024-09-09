Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Soooo in love!

Swift and Kelce shake off nasty break-up rumors

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 09:42

Love-off? No way! After an alleged break-up plan by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a lot of fuss last week, the celebrity couple simply swatted away all the nasty rumors at the weekend.

comment0 Kommentare

There was quite a lot of excitement last week about an alleged break-up plan that Kelce's PR agency had supposedly drawn up. According to this, the NFL star's break-up with Taylor Swift was long since sealed and planned for September 28.

It was all just a fake, Kelce's PR representatives quickly announced after the "media plan" made the rounds online.

Travis and Taylor are chatting away rumors
And Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently doing everything they can to convince their fans that their love has no expiration date.

At the US Open, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to be deeply in love. (Bild: 2024 Getty Images)
At the US Open, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to be deeply in love.
(Bild: 2024 Getty Images)

On Sunday, the singer and the athlete appeared to be deeply in love in the stands at the US Open. They were kissing, cuddling and making out for all they were worth.

Swift, who came in a sexy little dress with a Vichy pattern, clearly enjoyed the affection she received from her lover. The football star clearly couldn't keep his hands off his beautiful girlfriend.

There was some kissing ... (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JAMIE SQUIRE)
There was some kissing ...
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JAMIE SQUIRE)
... and whispered as much as they could. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/AL BELLO)
... and whispered as much as they could.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/AL BELLO)
Swift also attracted a lot of attention with her sexy outfit. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Swift also attracted a lot of attention with her sexy outfit.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Lots of "Amore" at the weekend
And that was by no means the only amorous appearance the celebrity couple made in the last few days.

Taylor Swift attended her model friend's wedding in a pink floral dress and with a smitten Travis Kelce in tow. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Taylor Swift attended her model friend's wedding in a pink floral dress and with a smitten Travis Kelce in tow.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

The singer used the wedding of Swift's model friend Karen Elson for a big love show, so that many fans were probably dreaming of seeing Swift and Kelce at the altar themselves.  

And on their date at the end of last week, Swift didn't want to let go of her boyfriend's hand. The fact that she also showed up in a sexy semi-transparent look made even more headlines.

Swift's date look at the end of the week was also pretty sexy. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Swift's date look at the end of the week was also pretty sexy.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)
The singer didn't want to let go of her boyfriend's hand at all. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
The singer didn't want to let go of her boyfriend's hand at all.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Swift has not yet spoken out about the nasty accusations that their love is fake and has a fixed expiration date. But the pictures from the last few days say more than a thousand words anyway ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf