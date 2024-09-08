Accident involving motorcycles
“Head-on” causes fatalities and serious injuries
A terrible traffic accident on Sunday afternoon in Mariazell, Styria (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district): Two motorcyclists collided head-on on the B21. A woman (43) was critically injured, a man (72) died at the scene of the accident.
At around 12 noon, a 72-year-old motorcyclist was driving on the B21 in the direction of Mariazell. At the same time, a couple (43 and 52) were traveling the same route on their motorcycles - against the direction of travel of the 72-year-old.
The older driver probably misjudged a right-hand bend, causing his vehicle to cross the center line and into the opposite lane. The oncoming man was just able to swerve out of the way. His wife, who was driving behind him, was unable to do so and collided head-on with the 72-year-old.
Husband was an eyewitness
Both parties involved in the accident were thrown from their vehicles and crashed onto the road. The rescue chain was immediately set in motion by oncoming road users and first aid measures and resuscitation of the two drivers were started until the arrival of the emergency doctor.
The 43-year-old woman was taken to St. Pölten University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 72-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident. A blood test of the accident victim for alcohol was negative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
