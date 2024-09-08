Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Accident involving motorcycles

“Head-on” causes fatalities and serious injuries

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 18:29

A terrible traffic accident on Sunday afternoon in Mariazell, Styria (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district): Two motorcyclists collided head-on on the B21. A woman (43) was critically injured, a man (72) died at the scene of the accident.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 12 noon, a 72-year-old motorcyclist was driving on the B21 in the direction of Mariazell. At the same time, a couple (43 and 52) were traveling the same route on their motorcycles - against the direction of travel of the 72-year-old.

The older driver probably misjudged a right-hand bend, causing his vehicle to cross the center line and into the opposite lane. The oncoming man was just able to swerve out of the way. His wife, who was driving behind him, was unable to do so and collided head-on with the 72-year-old.

Husband was an eyewitness
Both parties involved in the accident were thrown from their vehicles and crashed onto the road. The rescue chain was immediately set in motion by oncoming road users and first aid measures and resuscitation of the two drivers were started until the arrival of the emergency doctor.

The 43-year-old woman was taken to St. Pölten University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 72-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident. A blood test of the accident victim for alcohol was negative.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf