Monarch laughs tears
Charles has a royal good time at Highland Games
The King is having the time of his life! King Charles visited the "Braemar Gathering" Highland Games in Scotland at the weekend with his wife Camilla. And the British monarch even had to laugh so much that he was in tears.
It has truly not been an easy year for the royals so far. Not only has Princess Kate made her cancer public, but King Charles is also battling cancer.
Charles enjoyed himself royally
So it's all the nicer to see that the monarch hasn't lost his good mood. At the weekend, the 75-year-old and his wife Queen Camilla were guests in the Scottish village of Braemar, where the famous "Braemar Gathering" Highland Games were held.
Dressed in a traditional kilt, shirt, vest, jacket and red stockings, the British King took a front row seat to watch the competitions in tug-of-war, log throwing, Highland dancing and bagpiping.
"A wonderful afternoon"
And Charles seemed to enjoy himself more than royally. Again and again, Charles had to laugh heartily, once so much that he had to wipe the tears from the corners of his eyes.
His wife Camilla also found what they saw on their trip to the Cairngorms National Park, which is not far from Balmoral Castle, the royals' summer residence, more than amusing.
Photos of the event were later published on the Royal Family's official Instagram account. "A wonderful afternoon at the 'Braemar Gathering'," was the message from the palace.
Queen loved Highland Games
Charles probably also remembered his mother Queen Elizabeth, who died two years ago, that afternoon.
She was a regular visitor to the famous event, which takes place every year on the first weekend in September - sometimes even accompanied by her eldest son. And it is said that the Highland Games were always one of the Queen's favorite dates in the royal calendar ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
