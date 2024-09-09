Vorteilswelt
What's behind it all?

Horrible landlord: No hot water for two weeks

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 11:00

The tenants of Erzherzog-Karl-Straße 167 in Vienna have been facing serious problems for months: from excessive electricity bills to no hot water. 

The tenants of Erzherzog-Karl-Straße 167 have been having problems with their landlord for months. It all started when electricity bills with horrendous amounts fluttered into the residents' mailboxes. These were back payments for periods for which the tenants had already been billed.

The case of a young tenant who had only moved in two months ago and was already supposed to pay over 3000 euros was particularly curious. At the insistence of the "Krone" and the tenant protection association, the bills were corrected.

Property management denies guilt
But just a few weeks later, the next dilemma: electricity and hot water cut out. After several calls to Wiener Netze, it turned out that the landlord had not paid the electricity bill for the house for months.

It is unacceptable that horrendous rents and operating costs are paid but the tenants receive nothing in return.

FPÖ Wien-Chef Dominik Nepp

The property management's view is different: "The reason is that the energy supply company has failed to send bills to the correct billing address," they say. Either way, the power supply was soon restored, but not the hot water. The tenants have now had no hot water for almost two weeks. In view of today's drop in temperature, the situation is becoming increasingly unpleasant.

Folgen Sie uns auf