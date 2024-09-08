Because of VW's misery
Plant at a standstill: workers steal car keys
The tide is rising at Volkswagen following the announced cost-cutting measures. To gain clarity about their own future, employees in Brussels decided on a special form of protest: at an Audi plant threatened with closure, they stole the keys to around 200 vehicles.
They want to force the management to clarify the future of the site, as reported by the Belgian news agency Belga. As long as this does not happen, no cars will leave the plant.
Management does not want to be blackmailed
According to reports, Audi will not accept the blackmail and has threatened to press charges if the keys are not returned by this Monday afternoon. According to the report, the people responsible can be identified from surveillance camera footage.
Audi announced in July that the closure of the Brussels plant could not be ruled out. The reason given was the weak demand for the Q8 e-tron electric SUVs produced at the plant.
Thousands now fear for their jobs
Around 3,000 people were recently employed at the site. Their worries were further exacerbated last Tuesday when Audi parent company Volkswagen announced that no other model would be produced in Brussels in the coming years.
According to the trade union, the employees reacted with work stoppages over the past few days, preventing production from resuming after the summer break. A major day of protest is planned for September 16.
