Car of Italian speeding driver confiscated

On Saturday afternoon, the regional traffic department carried out radar measurements on the S16 near Innerbraz in the direction of Germany. At exactly 2.33 p.m., an Italian citizen was flashed in his VW SUV at a speed of 159 km/h through an 80 km/h zone. Even after deducting the tolerance, that was 74 km/h more than would have been permitted. The "Enzo Ferrari" was eventually pulled over by the Bludenz highway police at the Nüziders freeway service area.