Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sensational find

Researchers discover new long-necked dinosaur

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 09:16

A giant on the Iberian Peninsula: experts have discovered a dinosaur in Spain that was around 20 meters long and weighed 15 tons. The long-necked herbivore lived around 75 million years ago, explained the researchers from Spain and Portugal. 

comment0 Kommentare

They describe the titanosaur in the journal "Nature Communications Biology". The previously unknown species promises important insights into dinosaurs shortly before their extinction around 66 million years ago, the researchers write. The presence of the species in Spain reveals that Europe, contrary to previous assumptions, "was a melting pot of native and immigrant sauropods in the late Cretaceous period".

Relatives in Asia and North America
"Until now, almost all European titanosaurs belonged to the native Lirainosaurus genus, which evolved in isolation in Europe from the end of the Cretaceous until their extinction," explained co-author Francisco Ortega. The new discovery shows that titanosaurs, which are related to Asian and North American dinosaurs, migrated to Europe at the end of the Cretaceous period.

The fossils were discovered at the Lo Hueco excavation site around 200 kilometers southeast of Madrid. It is one of the most complete sauropod skeletons ever found in Europe, Ortega emphasized at the presentation to journalists.

The new dinosaur was given the name "Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra". The first name is made up of the place of discovery, the province of Cuenca, and "Saura", which alludes both to the Latin word for "lizard" and to the painter Antonio Saura. "Pintiquiniestra" is the name of the character of a giant queen from the book "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes.

Since its discovery during excavations for the Spanish high-speed rail line in 2007, Lo Hueco has been considered one of the most important paleontological sites of the Upper Cretaceous in Europe. More than 12,000 fossils have been unearthed there so far - of sauropods, but also of turtles and crocodiles.

Another specimen buried
The site is like a textbook on the sauropods of the European Upper Cretaceous, said Ortega. The palaeontologists want to use the remains to find out more about the living conditions back then, among other things. There is still a lot to discover, said Ortega. "We know that there are remains of at least one other specimen in Cuenca."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf