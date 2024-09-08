Vorteilswelt
"If I win ..."

Trump takes aim at phantom election fraudsters

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 07:57

Donald Trump has spread further misinformation about the US election. The former US president has now threatened alleged election fraudsters with consequences if he returns to the White House. 

"If I win, the people who cheated will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which will include long prison sentences, so that this corruption of justice is not repeated," Trump wrote on the online platforms Truth Social and X.

Trump's statements are an allusion to the 2020 election, in which he lost to current President Joe Biden. He has never acknowledged his clear defeat - and critics fear that this could happen again after the election in November.

Trump repeats election lie
The Democrats cheated "rampantly" in the election four years ago, Trump claimed again in the post - although various courts have examined such allegations and rejected them as insubstantial.

The incidents at the time were a disgrace to the country, Trump said. The 2024 election will therefore be under "the strictest professional scrutiny". "Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be tracked down, caught and prosecuted on a scale that, unfortunately, has never been seen before in our country."

Threat of violence again?
Trump wants to secure a second term in the White House in November and is running against current Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democrats. He has already indicated that he will not accept another election defeat. In this case, political observers once again see the potential for political unrest.

