In the Carinthian League
Suspended! Mood at St. Jakob/Ros. tilts
Things are rumbling at St. Jakob/Ros. in the Carinthian League! After just one win in their first six games, they are in second-last place. Coach Thomas Höller also suspended a key player. According to information from "Krone", this player is no longer willing to play under the coach. .
Trouble at Carinthian League club St. Jakob! After just one win in six games and five games in a row without a "three", the mood in Rosental is threatening to change. After the SAK game two weeks ago, Jonas Warmuth (who had traveled from Vienna at short notice for the game and then sat on the bench for 90 minutes) was suspended. Sports boss Pascal Klemenjak: "There was a difference of opinion with the coach. And then you have to set boundaries. But we have spoken to Jonas."
Explosive: According to "Krone" information, Warmuth and coach Tommy Höller have not spoken to each other for two weeks. The player is said to have told the club that he no longer wants to play under Höller. Ex-professional Marco Koller also sat on the bench for 65 minutes against St. Veit. In future, he will probably have to settle for a substitute role.
ATUS Ferlach still bottom of the table
One point was not enough for ATUS Ferlach at home against Lendorf to keep them in the red. Hannes Schwarz headed a Jaklitsch cross into the right-hand corner to salvage a point - 1:1. "We could have scored more in the second half," said Ferlach coach Mario Verdel.
