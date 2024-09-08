Suspended! Mood at St. Jakob/Ros. tilts

Trouble at Carinthian League club St. Jakob! After just one win in six games and five games in a row without a "three", the mood in Rosental is threatening to change. After the SAK game two weeks ago, Jonas Warmuth (who had traveled from Vienna at short notice for the game and then sat on the bench for 90 minutes) was suspended. Sports boss Pascal Klemenjak: "There was a difference of opinion with the coach. And then you have to set boundaries. But we have spoken to Jonas."