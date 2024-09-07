Deadly showdown
Fan boss of Arnautovic club stabs mafioso to death
Deadly showdown in the suburbs of the fashion metropolis of Milan: a 49-year-old fan leader of Inter Milan has killed the scion of one of the most powerful mafia families.
Andrea Beretta is one of the leaders of the organized fan scene of the Inter Milan soccer club. The Italian has not been allowed to enter the stadium of his favorite team for many years - due to criminal activities in the past, he was also banned from entering the entire city of Milan.
The daily meeting place for the full-time Inter fans around Beretta is therefore a fitness center in the suburb of Cernusco sul Naviglio. A fatal incident occurred there in the parking lot a few days ago: Beretta allegedly stabbed another Inter fan to death!
Beretta pleads self-defense
The victim, Antonio Bellocco (36, see picture below), is the scion of one of the most powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia families from Calabria in southern Italy. Beretta has admitted to the fatal knife attack, stating that he acted in self-defense.
According to his lawyer, he himself was injured in the leg by a firearm. Beretta has been remanded in custody, he is injured in Milan's San Raffaele Hospital and the investigation is in full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
