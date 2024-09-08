Postal vote
Chaos causes extra shift at the municipal office
In Frankenmarkt, envelopes and voting cards were put together incorrectly. The office manager is now laboriously rectifying this error herself at the weekend.
"I have no choice but to check and fold all the envelopes and polling cards myself" - Christine Schweigerer, head of the Frankenmarkt municipal office, is spending this weekend differently than planned. The error in the system was made public by an email from a citizen who had received the wrong polling cards for the National Council elections at the end of September together with his wife - we reported.
We have since learned that there have been several such cases in the municipality of Frankenmarkt. However, the majority of these were discovered by the municipality itself, as it checked all mail items that had not yet been delivered after becoming aware of the mix-up.
Magdalena Bigonski, Direktorin Inneres und Kommunales, Land OÖ,
The municipality had retrieved the absentee ballots that had been deposited at the post office and had not yet been delivered. They are now being checked to ensure that the envelope matches the polling card. Where they match, they are returned for delivery. Those that do not match are kept by the municipality. The rest of the process: All those affected will now be contacted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
