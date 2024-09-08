Autumn at Schloss Hof
Watch out: the dragons and ghosts are on the loose!
Schloss Hof in the Weinviertel region welcomes autumn with a varied program at lofty heights - and also on secret paths. From dragon festivals to spooky fun, there's something for everyone.
When the leaves change color and rustle gently in the wind, autumn is just around the corner. And with it a colorful program at Schloss Hof in the Weinviertel. The program ranges from kite flying and pumpkin carving to ghosts and ghouls on Halloween.
When numerous flying objects populate the skies above the baroque jewel in the Marchfeld region on September 14 and 15, hopefully there will be enough wind. Because at the big kite flying festival, young and old alike can perform tricks at lofty heights.
On September 28 and 29, the big autumn festival is all about art and culinary delights. In addition to weaving and pumpkin carving, concerts, dance performances and a fashion show await interested visitors.
It will also be really spooky: for Halloween (October 20, 26 and 31), witches and vampires will be up to mischief in and around Schloss Hof. In addition to the spooky maze and a ghost craft workshop, there is also a "Secret Path" with a special guided tour of the castle.
