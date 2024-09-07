Second anniversary of her death
Queen Elizabeth II to get a memorial
Great Britain wants to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) with a memorial. It is to be placed near Buckingham Palace in London - in St. James's Park, as the British government announced on the second anniversary of her death.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to the Queen's legacy. Her service and dedication to the country would never be forgotten, he told the PA news agency.
Queen to be honored
The national memorial will be erected in the heart of the capital, giving everyone the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Queen. The monarch died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. People from all over the world traveled to her state funeral. After her death, her son took the throne as King Charles III.
The government and the palace appointed a committee to draw up a suitable tribute to Elizabeth II. The location was chosen partly because of its proximity to The Mall and the palace, wrote PA. The royals appear on the street, for example, during an annual parade on horseback or in carriages.
Artists should submit ideas
Secondly, there is a very personal connection to Elizabeth - there are statues of her parents nearby. King George VI died in 1952 at the age of 56, her mother - also known as Queen Mum - in 2002 at the age of 101.
It has not yet been decided what the memorial to Elizabeth II will look like. Architects, artists and designers will be invited to submit designs. The final design is to be finalized in 2026, the year in which Elizabeth would have turned 100 years old.
St. James's Park is located between the government district and Buckingham Palace. With its pond and pelicans, it is also popular with tourists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.