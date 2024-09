Pamela Anderson is delighted with the role of a lifetime

What is "The Last Showgirl" about?

Anderson plays Shelley, a dancer who has been performing in one of the last traditional Las Vegas shows for over 30 years. When stage manager Eddie (Dave Bautista) announces the end of the long-running show, Shelley has to say goodbye to her dancing family and the glittering world adorned with crystals and reorganize her life. Her best friend Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis) stands by her side.