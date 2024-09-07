Soon to be concluded?
Insider: Mercosur agreement takes big steps
According to insiders, the EU and South American negotiators have made "significant progress" on contentious issues during the trade talks. This could mean a breakthrough for the controversial EU-Mercosur agreement in particular.
"The round of negotiations went very well. There was significant progress in the areas of the environment and public procurement," said a person from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.
"There should be a new round of negotiations in a few weeks," the official added. The insiders indicated that the negotiations were still pointing to a positive conclusion before the end of the year.
Negotiations over decades
Eleven EU governments have also written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week calling for a swift agreement on the Mercosur trade deal, which has been under negotiation for 25 years.
"It is now urgent to secure the progress made so far and conclude the negotiations," the letter seen by Reuters stated. "We are convinced that all the conditions are in place to bring the negotiations to a swift conclusion by the end of 2024."
Environmental concerns as a stumbling block
After more than two decades of negotiations, the agreement was finalized in 2019 but put on hold by EU demands for commitments on Amazon deforestation and climate change. Local farmers are also worried about being pushed out of the market by cheap foreign goods.
The Mercosur group includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and, most recently, Bolivia. With the agreement, the EU and South America could create the largest trade zone in the world, with more than 720 million people. The zone would cover almost 20 percent of the global economy and more than 31 percent of global goods exports.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.