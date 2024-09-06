Team grades from the "Krone"
Only one trio put in a strong performance
Austria's national soccer team started the Nations League with a 1:1 draw against Slovenia. The grades from "Krone" editor Lukas Schneider ...
Grade key: 6 world class 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused.
Patrick Pentz: Grade 3
Even in the hectic phases he showed his class as a player. He had no chance with the Sesko penalty.
Phillipp Mwene: Grade 3
He was unfortunate at the penalty whistle. However, the Mainz international fought his way back into the game after a minute. Strong preparatory work for the equalizer.
Stefan Posch: Grade 3
Returning to central defense, he had a lot to do against Leipzig's Sesko, but played flawlessly.
Maximilian Wöber: Grade 4
He was the winner in many aerial duels and his lack of match practice was not noticeable.
Alexander Prass: Grade 3
Stojanovic repeatedly caused the Hoffenheim man headaches in many duels.
Nicolas Seiwald: Grade 4
Impressive! The "Kampfgelse" once again reeled off many kilometers with enormous mileage and never gave up a ball. No wonder he is a regular under Rangnick.
Konrad Laimer: Grade 4
Covered a lot of ground, looked lively as usual. He also showed his finishing qualities in front of goal at 1:1. Strong with Seiwald in midfield.
Romano Schmid: Grade 2
The Bremen international made an effort down the right flank, but was never really able to assert himself.
Marcel Sabitzer: grade 3
Often looked to link up with Arnautovic, but was hardly able to create any pinpricks.
Patrick Wimmer: Grade 2
The game ran completely past the Wolfsburg player.
Marko Arnautovic: Grade 3
The captain showed great commitment in tackles, but lacked accuracy in finishing.
Christoph Baumgartner: Grade 2
Couldn't add the necessary power to the game after coming on as a substitute.
Junior Adamu, Kevin Stöger: Grade 0
Didn't play enough minutes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
