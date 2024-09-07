Vorteilswelt
Because a sign is missing

Parking: Drivers fined on private property

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 13:00

Since the nationwide introduction of the parking sticker, there is no more free parking. In some cases, not even on private property.

comment0 Kommentare

Parking fees will rise again in January, and the parking sticker will also apply across the board. So anyone who owns a private property and can park there for free is lucky, right? Unfortunately, this is not the case.

There is a private property at the end of Draugasse in the 21st district, but drivers are still punished harshly there. Even appeals against the penalty notice have not been successful. Because the city feels it is in the right.

Without signage, the short-term parking zone comes into play (symbolic image). (Bild: stock.adobe.com/motorradcbr)
Without signage, the short-term parking zone comes into play (symbolic image).
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/motorradcbr)

Barriers or signs necessary
The reasoning: If a private property is located on a road with public traffic and can be used by anyone, the short-term parking zone applies. To ensure that this is not the case, the owner must mark the land as private property via signs or barriers.

"Citizens are being exploited"
Criticism comes from FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik: "Apparently it is not enough to exploit citizens in public spaces through the unfortunate parking management. Now the money is also being taken out of their pockets on private property."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
