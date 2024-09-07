Because a sign is missing
Parking: Drivers fined on private property
Since the nationwide introduction of the parking sticker, there is no more free parking. In some cases, not even on private property.
Parking fees will rise again in January, and the parking sticker will also apply across the board. So anyone who owns a private property and can park there for free is lucky, right? Unfortunately, this is not the case.
There is a private property at the end of Draugasse in the 21st district, but drivers are still punished harshly there. Even appeals against the penalty notice have not been successful. Because the city feels it is in the right.
Barriers or signs necessary
The reasoning: If a private property is located on a road with public traffic and can be used by anyone, the short-term parking zone applies. To ensure that this is not the case, the owner must mark the land as private property via signs or barriers.
"Citizens are being exploited"
Criticism comes from FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik: "Apparently it is not enough to exploit citizens in public spaces through the unfortunate parking management. Now the money is also being taken out of their pockets on private property."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
