One in four people are now regular public transport users

Climate tickets particularly popular

The different versions of the climate ticket for Tirol are particularly popular: as of June 2024, 44,000 regular tickets had been sold, and almost as many school and teaching tickets had been sold. The Tyrolean variants for senior citizens and for people under 26 are also very popular. A further 16,780 people with their main place of residence in Tyrol are currently even using the Climate Ticket for the whole of Austria.