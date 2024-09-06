The best of the best
Vienna: Community service worker of the year honored
The "Civilian Service Worker of the Year 2024" was awarded again this year. This time, the choice in Vienna fell on Simon Plaschg (19), who completed his service with the Samariterbund in rescue and patient transport. The top civilian volunteers were also honored for the other federal states.
This annual award recognizes outstanding performance and exceptional commitment during the period of civilian service. This is why the "Civilian Service Provider of the Year" is now awarded in each federal state every year.
Simon Plaschg really wanted to do community service in the social sector. That's how he ended up at the Samariterbund Vienna: "I now do voluntary service at least once a week. That's important to me. And I can say that it has become a passion of mine," emphasizes 19-year-old Simon. According to Simon, the community and the team in particular have contributed to this.
Wants to study physiotherapy
Even after his community service, Simon will remain in the social sector. He plans to study physiotherapy and will continue to volunteer with the Samaritans as time allows.
"Social mission"
"Our community service volunteers play a key role in helping us to fulfill the social mission of the Samaritans. In return, we offer the young men valuable heart-building: they immerse themselves in new worlds and help people in need. This shapes their character and perspective for the rest of their lives. Simon leads by example. Thank you for your great commitment," explains Reinhard Hundsmüller, Managing Director of the Samaritan Federation, in a press release.
