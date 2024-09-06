Lying on grass verge
Mystery surrounding dead truck driver in highway parking lot
A dead man was discovered on a highway parking lot in Weer, Tyrol (district of Schwaz) in the early hours of Friday morning. It is said to be a truck driver. The State Office of Criminal Investigation was on site. The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is now to clarify this.
As the "Krone" learned, the deceased was found at around 7 a.m. on a grass verge at the highway parking lot in Weer, right next to a truck. The police confirmed on request that a dead person had been discovered there in the early hours of the morning.
There is currently no indication that the death was caused by someone else.
According to the current state of the investigation, however, there is "no indication of any third-party culpability", a police spokesperson told the "Krone".
Fire department set up visual protection
Investigators from the Tyrolean State Office of Criminal Investigation were at the scene. The highway police, the ambulance service including an emergency doctor and the fire department were also at the scene. As the place where the body was found was virtually right next to the highway, the operation caused quite a stir. The fire department set up a visual cover.
Autopsy to clarify cause of death
An autopsy will now be carried out on the man's body to determine the cause of death. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.
