New album and tour
US band Linkin Park is now rocking with a female frontwoman
After a seven-year break, Linkin Park is back. At a concert in Los Angeles, the band presented the new, 38-year-old singer Emily Armstrong - and announced a new album and a worldwide tour.
The band had recently fueled speculation about a comeback with two countdowns on social media.
The band finally presented itself in a new line-up in an almost hour-long concert from Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (local time), which was broadcast live on Linkin Park's social media channels.
Armstrong was not the only new face at the gig. Colin Brittain was another new member on drums. Alex Feder played the guitar - but probably only as a stand-in for regular guitarist Brad Delson.
A new album was also announced: "From Zero" will be released on November 15. This will be followed by a worldwide tour.
Linkin Park will perform in Hamburg on September 22. Concerts in London, Seoul and New York have also been announced. With the single "The Emptiness Machine", the band also released a foretaste of their new direction.
The band is reorienting itself
Mike Shinoda announced that the album title "From Zero" refers both to the band's beginnings and to the new phase that lies ahead of them. "Sonically and emotionally, it's about the past, present and future - our signature sound, but new and full of life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
