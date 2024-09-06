Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League start

Swedish bomb should not be in the stomach of the Ice Bulls

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 10:30

The Ice Bulls know what awaits them tonight in the Volksgarten with the Swedish top team Skelleftea at the start of the Champions Hockey League. Captain Thomas Raffl and Co. want to surprise against the favorites.

comment0 Kommentare

With just four points from their six games and 20th place, the Eisbullen clearly missed out on a place in the last 16 of the Champions League last year. That should not happen again this year. However, the starting opponents are the same as last year, only this time at home: Swedish giants Skelleftea, who won 4-0 in 2023! The regular club of former Salzburg coach Hardy Nilsson celebrated its fourth championship title and is a real cracker in the European ice hockey concert. In the previous CHL season, they were only stopped in the final (2:3 against Servette Geneva). 

"It's a big challenge for us to have them right back in the first game," says veteran Chay Genoway, who has a lot of work ahead of him and his defensive colleagues. "We want to be compact, not give them any big chances and be ice-cold up front," says captain Tom Raffl, who is looking forward to finally being able to play in front of his own fans at home again with the Bulls.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf