Swedish bomb should not be in the stomach of the Ice Bulls

With just four points from their six games and 20th place, the Eisbullen clearly missed out on a place in the last 16 of the Champions League last year. That should not happen again this year. However, the starting opponents are the same as last year, only this time at home: Swedish giants Skelleftea, who won 4-0 in 2023! The regular club of former Salzburg coach Hardy Nilsson celebrated its fourth championship title and is a real cracker in the European ice hockey concert. In the previous CHL season, they were only stopped in the final (2:3 against Servette Geneva).