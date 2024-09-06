Spaniards are angry
“Most unfair!” Vinicius’ comment causes outrage
Real star Vinicius Junior has caused outrage with his call for Spain to be stripped of the 2030 World Cup if the racism problem is not tackled. Spain is not a racist country, replied team-mate Dani Carvajal. Politicians are now even demanding an apology.
Vinicius Junior's statements have caused outrage in Spain. Numerous fans were offended by the Real kicker. There has also been criticism from politicians. Madrid's mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, for example, was particularly prominent, speaking of "highly unfair accusations" and demanding a public apology from the Brazilian.
Real team-mate Carvajal also has no sympathy for his team-mate's demands. "Spain is in no way a racist country," emphasized the defender on the sidelines of his appearance for the Spanish national team in the Nations League. His clear statement against Vinicius' comments: "Our country does not deserve to be robbed of the World Cup".
Carvajal sees progress
"I hope Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult someone because of the color of their skin. Because if things haven't changed by 2030, I think the World Cup will have to change venues," Vinicius Junior recently explained in a CNN interview.
Although he knows what his team-mate often has to put up with, Carvajal said: "La Liga is improving and protocols are being drawn up so that these people can no longer take part in sporting events." The 32-year-old sees great progress being made. Will there be any repercussions for Vinicius Junior at Real and with the Spanish fans?
