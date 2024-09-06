Was a big mistake
Berger thanks Marko: “Opened my eyes”
Gerhard Berger and Helmut Marko have looked back on important moments in their time together in Formula 1. Marko was the perfect companion for his career and opened his eyes, said Berger. But then came a big mistake.
The 65th birthday of racing legend Berger was recently celebrated in the program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7". His former mentor and manager Helmut Marko also had his say. "I noticed straight away that he was an extraordinary talent," said the 81-year-old.
Berger had come from the mountains and yet was able to keep up with those who had been training for years in go-karting. "He had the potential to become world champion," recalls Marko and continues: "Gerhard was the favorite at Ferrari for three years and also earned good money. Then he went to McLaren. There was Senna, who had an image like Verstappen today - nobody wanted to drive alongside him."
Berger regrets his decision
Nevertheless, he was impressed by the decision: "Gerhard took on this challenge, which shows the fighting spirit he had. But the appreciation is mutual. "I don't know if I would be sitting there today without Helmut. My career was almost over when Helmut turned up at Hockenheim and took care of me a little," says Berger gratefully.
The 65-year-old is certain that Marko first opened his eyes to what professional motorsport was all about: "I was already training back then - but in the woods, with random cars."
That's why it was one of Berger's biggest mistakes that he left the common path. He celebrated his first successes and everyone told him how great he was, the former professional recalls. "And I still believed it. Helmut then called and asked what kind of nonsense I had put together. He was always unpleasant - but that was exactly what was important for a young athlete. He would have been the perfect companion for my career."
