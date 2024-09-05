Vorteilswelt
One Shot Challenge

One shot to luck, one to the face

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 20:53

As part of the ATP Tulln/NÖ Open, two VIP tickets for Sunday's final event were up for grabs. At the One Shot Challenge of SPORTLAND NÖ, the "Krone" also served its way into the starting field.

comment0 Kommentare

From a sporting point of view, the first few days of the Challenger tournament on the beautiful course in Tulln did not go quite as planned from the ÖTV's point of view. Lukas Neumayer (Friday, 11 a.m.) is the only Austrian player still in the singles draw. Neumayer is still in the doubles competition with tennis legend Gerald Melzer (third match after 11 a.m.).

32 participants for 2 tickets
Nevertheless, there has been no shortage of sporting highlights so far. On Thursday, for example, the German Marvin Möller and the Englishman Jan Choinski fought an almost three-set battle to reach the quarter-finals. The real highlight for many tennis fans, however, was the One Shot Challenge, which was organized by SPORTLAND NÖ. 32 participants competed against each other in a tournament grid. The game was played for one point. A pure matter of nerves, as the "Krone" also experienced ...

After a walk-through in round one, I had to play against Hans Kunst. The full-time judge made short work of me, impressing with his speed and topspin and advancing to round three. A slap in the face for my ambitions.

Kunst, who won both his semi-final and final by double faults from his opponents, secured the title without touching the ball again and thus two VIP tickets for Sunday. Congratulations from the "Krone"!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Dworak
Harald Dworak
