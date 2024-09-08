It-icon Paris Hilton makes a big comeback

The first taste of Hilton's new music, a collaboration with the Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, was released back in June. Their joint song "I'm Free" also has a deep, personal meaning for Hilton, inspired by the 1997 hit "Free" by US singer Ultra Naté. This song changed her life, Hilton emphasized in a press release. She had heard it for the first time in a New York club shortly after she had been dismissed from the Provo Canyon school in the US state of Utah. In this private institution, she had experienced psychological and physical violence. "For me, this song represents the path to healing and self-discovery," said Hilton. With her and Sawayama's version of the song, she wants to inspire fans all over the world to find their own strong voice.