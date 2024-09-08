Second music album
It-icon Paris Hilton makes a big comeback
US reality star Paris Hilton has kept her fans waiting a long time: 18 years after her debut album "Paris", the former "It girl" is now releasing her second album. She feels ready to conquer the world, the 43-year-old recently wrote on her Facebook page in the run-up to the release of "Infinite Icon".
The queen of self-promotion has been pulling out all the stops for her music comeback for months. On the cover released in July, she is enthroned like a goddess, her hair flowing in purple-gold light between ancient columns. She has poured her heart and soul into this album for years, she tells her fans.
Motherhood as inspiration
A lot has happened in the life of the hotel heiress since "Paris" with the hit song "Stars Are Blind". The former party girl is now a mother of two - she married entrepreneur Carter Reum three years ago and gave birth to son Phoenix and daughter London via surrogacy in 2023. Her "incredible journey through motherhood" inspired her to write a song, which she recorded with her friend, singer Sia. The song "Fame Won't Love You" reminds her that the bond with her family is the most precious thing of all, Hilton wrote on Instagram in April.
"Fame Won't Love You" is one of twelve songs on her new album. Australian Sia ("Chandelier"), who serves as executive producer, also contributed to the track "If the Earth Is Spinning". Sia brought something special out of her, Hilton recently said in her podcast "I am Paris". On her first album, she sang rather breathy - she often reverted to a high baby voice. Now Hilton sings more powerfully. In a podcast interview, pop singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor ("All About That Bass") attested that Hilton was now really "belting it out".
Putting an end to toxic relationships
The two do this together in the song "Chasin'", written by Grammy award-winner Trainor, which was released back in July. "This song is a reminder to stop chasing after someone who never deserved you," Hilton explained on social media. With tempo, power and plenty of groove, the duo warn against toxic relationships in the song and invoke the power to break free. "She put into words an experience that totally resonates with me", said Hilton in an interview with the music magazine "Rolling Stone" - "the point in your life when you find confidence, strength and self-love to walk away from toxic relationships and move forward in life".
The first taste of Hilton's new music, a collaboration with the Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, was released back in June. Their joint song "I'm Free" also has a deep, personal meaning for Hilton, inspired by the 1997 hit "Free" by US singer Ultra Naté. This song changed her life, Hilton emphasized in a press release. She had heard it for the first time in a New York club shortly after she had been dismissed from the Provo Canyon school in the US state of Utah. In this private institution, she had experienced psychological and physical violence. "For me, this song represents the path to healing and self-discovery," said Hilton. With her and Sawayama's version of the song, she wants to inspire fans all over the world to find their own strong voice.
Bad experiences of abuse
As recently as June, Hilton had called for stricter rules in Congress in Washington to combat abuse in youth facilities, describing her own experiences of abuse as a teenager in such places. "These programs promised healing, growth and support." Instead, however, she was not allowed to speak or move freely for two years, the mother of two reported. "I was forcibly pumped full of medication and sexually abused by the staff." Hilton went on to say that her parents knew nothing about any of this.
For a long time, the name Paris Hilton stood for a life of beauty, money and glamor. The rich great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, once the hottest It girl of her time, has grown up. With "Infinite Icon", 18 years after "Paris", she also wants to prove this musically.
