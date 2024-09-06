Kindergarten groups reduce childcare times!

Three days before the start of the kindergarten year, parents in Villach-Völkendorf are faced with a problem: from Monday, two of the four groups will close at 3.30 pm instead of 5 pm. For some families - especially single working parents - this is serious news. "I can make it work most days, but unfortunately another mom can't," one reader told the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper. She understands the problem with the lack of teachers, but the short timing of the information is annoying. "How are we supposed to reorganize now?"