Parents annoyed

Kindergarten groups reduce childcare times!

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 08:00

3.30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.: The new operating hours of two kindergarten groups in Villach are causing uproar among affected parents. However, politicians show little understanding for the anger...

Three days before the start of the kindergarten year, parents in Villach-Völkendorf are faced with a problem: from Monday, two of the four groups will close at 3.30 pm instead of 5 pm. For some families - especially single working parents - this is serious news. "I can make it work most days, but unfortunately another mom can't," one reader told the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper. She understands the problem with the lack of teachers, but the short timing of the information is annoying. "How are we supposed to reorganize now?"

Deputy mayor shows little understanding
The deputy mayor responsible, Sarah Katholnig, only commented in writing and showed little understanding for the anger. Although she acknowledges the staff shortage and explains that Villach is trying to combat this with a training offensive, she also criticizes the criticism: "It hurts that in a situation where teachers are already at the limit of their capacity and are doing everything imaginable... are only portrayed negatively in public (sic!)".

However, Katholnig also guarantees: "Every child who was registered for a full-day place during this year's registration week can take advantage of it - even if not in the registered establishment." In plain language, this means that the children will have to be taken elsewhere.

Overall, however, "parents' working hours must now be strictly enforced in the childcare facilities so that those families who need it can take advantage of all-day care."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Mößlacher
Hannes Mößlacher
