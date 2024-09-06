Access denied: bank customer with angry message

And this despite the fact that the bank's foyer should actually be accessible around the clock. "The bank's head office in Hauptstraße is currently being renovated and the doors in the alternative location seem to close at 12 noon," says the senior citizen angrily. To vent his anger on the spot, he grabbed a ballpoint pen and even left an angry message on the door. "I could have saved myself the trip to Oberwart, 33 kilometers away. This bank can no longer make a name for itself with customer friendliness," says Klimesch angrily.