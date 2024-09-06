Criticism of opening hours
Access denied: bank customer with angry message
An 81-year-old man accuses his bank in Burgenland of age discrimination and a lack of customer service. When he wanted to do his banking business after 2 p.m., he was no longer able to enter the foyer of the bank.
Branch closed, account blocked, hotline busy: Money transactions with the bank have become an ordeal for many customers. Older people in particular complain about the advent of the digital age in banking. Günter Klimesch from Rattersdorf is no exception. He can now only smile about age discrimination, "but to deny his customers access to the bank so that they can no longer hand in their deposit slips on the spot is the last straw," says the 81-year-old, annoyed by the latest incident at his bank, BAWAG, in Oberwart.
"I've never experienced anything like this in 72 years"
"I've been a customer at the bank for 72 years, previously at Postsparkasse (PSK) and now at BAWAG," says Klimesch, "but I've never experienced anything so cheeky in all that time." When the pensioner wanted to do his banking business in Oberwart on Saturday, he was faced with locked doors.
And this despite the fact that the bank's foyer should actually be accessible around the clock. "The bank's head office in Hauptstraße is currently being renovated and the doors in the alternative location seem to close at 12 noon," says the senior citizen angrily. To vent his anger on the spot, he grabbed a ballpoint pen and even left an angry message on the door. "I could have saved myself the trip to Oberwart, 33 kilometers away. This bank can no longer make a name for itself with customer friendliness," says Klimesch angrily.
Bank did not comment on the incident
He is also indignant about the response from the employees after he contacted the branch by telephone after the weekend. BAWAG itself did not respond to the incident when asked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
