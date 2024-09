New “millionaire” striker still in South Africa

He is currently still in South Africa and is waiting for an appointment at the embassy in Pretoria - but Antonio Van Wyk (22) has already signed a two-year contract in Ried. "However, the transfer is only finalized when he passes our medical check and receives the red-white-red card," said sporting director Wolfgang Fiala, who did not contribute as much as usual to the transfer of Beganovic's replacement, who, with a market value of one million euros, will be the second most expensive player in the 2nd division behind Liefering's Edmund Baidoo (1.20 million).