Colorful program
Gaudepark and fair await young and old
The Klagenfurt Autumn Fair has always been a highlight of the Carinthian event calendar. The Gaudepar opens its doors on Friday at 6 p.m. with the popular light tasting. The fair itself starts on Wednesday. There's lots to experience again!
On your marks, get set, go - and the Gaudepark at the Klagenfurt exhibition grounds is ready to be explored! From Friday, visitors can enjoy more than 50 rides, play stalls and catering facilities - because at 6 p.m., the light tasting starts, which is particularly popular with schoolchildren at the end of the vacations.
Beer tapping with a hit party
Before the autumn fair officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 11, the Gaudepark attracts visitors with a beer tapping and pop party with "Die Kaiser" (Friday, from 6 p.m.) and a live morning pint with "Die 3 Wilderer" (Sunday, from 11.30 a.m.).
It's no secret that autumn is the most beautiful season in terms of fashion - that's why Hall 2 features the latest fashion trends including fashion shows, live DJs and show acts as well as the new "Forever Bond" adventure.
Delicacies from the Alps-Adriatic cuisine
If you get hungry from looking around, we recommend Hall 4: Show and TV chef Marco Krainer will be presenting delicious Alps-Adriatic cuisine. On Saturday, September 14, the chili sauce competition will provide entertainment!
Exciting insights into construction and renovation will be provided in Hall 1, while topics such as living and design will be covered in Hall 5. Also: BMX action show, "Trade fair market as it used to be" and more!
