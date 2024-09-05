Swift terrorist is examined by a psychiatrist

Suspect marked Swift concert on cell phone

It has now also been confirmed that the 19-year-old had marked August 9 - the date of the second Taylor Swift concert - in a calendar entry on his cell phone and had repeatedly googled the pop singer's Vienna concerts. Another calendar entry was saved on August 6 and read "refrigerator". During a search of the house the following day, investigators from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) found a glass bottle containing a colorless liquid in the refrigerator in the 19-year-old's kitchen, and a preliminary wet chemical test for TATP came back positive.