Ballon d’Or election “completely incomprehensible” for Eberl

"I don't begrudge any player who is nominated for the Ballon d'Or. However, we at FC Bayern are very surprised that Jamal Musiala is missing from this list," Eberl told dpa. After all, the youngster had been one of the strongest players at the European Championships and had also made a big impression in the league and the Champions League. "The fact that he is now not even among the 30 best players of the past season is completely incomprehensible to us," said the Bayern boss angrily.