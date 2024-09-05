Good year for Zumtobel Leuchten: Profits rise

In the Northern and Western Europe region in particular, sales growth was recorded compared to the weak prior-year period, with demand increasing in the UK and Norway in particular. In the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Austria and Switzerland in particular contributed to the positive development. Total assets amounted to one billion euros as at July 31, 2024, while the equity ratio improved to 43.5%. Equity increased to 438.2 million euros. The current geopolitical and economic situation remains tense, which makes the forecast for the full year 2024/25 more difficult, the statement continued. The Management Board expects revenues to be at least slightly above the previous year's level.