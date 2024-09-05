Vorteilswelt
Economy

Good year for Zumtobel Leuchten: Profits rise

05.09.2024 17:30

The Vorarlberg-based luminaire manufacturer Zumtobel presents its annual report for the past year - and can be pleased with the figures presented therein.

The Vorarlberg-based lighting expert has made a good start to the new 2024/25 financial year. In the first quarter, turnover increased by 1.2 percent to 289.1 million euros, while profit rose by 30.3 percent to 12.8 million euros, as the company announced on Thursday. For the first time in six quarters, the Components segment also generated higher sales. The Executive Board expects a slight increase in sales for the year as a whole.

Increased sales and improved material ratio
"Rising sales and incoming orders in the Components segment signal to us that the time of our customers' well-stocked warehouses is now largely over. The difficult phase in this segment seems to have been overcome", explained Zumtobel CEO Alfred Felder. Increased revenues and an improved materials ratio more than compensated for personnel and other cost increases and, as a result, the adjusted operating result (EBIT) rose by 39.5 percent to EUR 20.2 million. The adjusted EBIT margin was 7% (previous year: 5.1%). Earnings per share for shareholders amounted to 0.30 euros, compared to 0.23 euros in the previous year.

In the Northern and Western Europe region in particular, sales growth was recorded compared to the weak prior-year period, with demand increasing in the UK and Norway in particular. In the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Austria and Switzerland in particular contributed to the positive development. Total assets amounted to one billion euros as at July 31, 2024, while the equity ratio improved to 43.5%. Equity increased to 438.2 million euros. The current geopolitical and economic situation remains tense, which makes the forecast for the full year 2024/25 more difficult, the statement continued. The Management Board expects revenues to be at least slightly above the previous year's level.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

