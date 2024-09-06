Metal industry to cut up to 8500 jobs this year

With a "competition and employment protection clause", companies that are in particular difficulties can be granted an exception that allows them to increase wages by less. "That will be more companies this year, as the figures are even worse," says Knill. Around 30 percent want to apply for this clause. Last year, around one in ten companies used the clause and paid less. In general, the industry representative is in favor of continuing to rely on two-year contracts in the future, as these provide more planning security.