After the hiccup: “Party culture belongs to Vienna”

18 complaints in a whole season

This is the preliminary and absurd climax of a long-simmering dispute about Metastadt as an event location. As reported, some local residents have complained about noise 18 times in recent weeks. In fact, there are always loud parties and Jachmann himself is also quite critical: "We certainly made mistakes this weekend. The MA 36 responsible then interpreted the rules very strictly and practically forced us to stop. I hope that there will soon be clear rules that we can actually plan with."