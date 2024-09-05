Vorteilswelt
Event turned down

After the hiccup: “Party culture belongs to Vienna”

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 20:00

The discussion about open-air events in Metastadt is never ending. Now a party has been ended prematurely - the organizer speaks of 40,000 euros in damages.

comment0 Kommentare

Saturday night, midnight. The after-party following a live concert in Metastadt was supposed to be nearing its climax indoors. But instead of an exuberant atmosphere, the guests are astonished. Many of the almost 3,000 people who were there beforehand are already partying elsewhere - the remaining third are huddled around the speakers. Because only around them is there anything like a party atmosphere.

High damage
Organizer Bert Jachmann: "We had to turn the volume down to the level of a hairdryer with air conditioning. There can be no atmosphere." So the party was ended. Jachmann speaks of a financial loss of 40,000 euros.

Zitat Icon

We are a metropolis, but not for everyone. Party culture is also part of a cosmopolitan city. The scene will look for other places outside Vienna. The city is missing out on revenue.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Peter Dobcak, Gastro-Obmann der Wirtschaftskammer Wien

Bild: Jöchl Martin

18 complaints in a whole season
This is the preliminary and absurd climax of a long-simmering dispute about Metastadt as an event location. As reported, some local residents have complained about noise 18 times in recent weeks. In fact, there are always loud parties and Jachmann himself is also quite critical: "We certainly made mistakes this weekend. The MA 36 responsible then interpreted the rules very strictly and practically forced us to stop. I hope that there will soon be clear rules that we can actually plan with."

No planning certainty
Incidentally, the particularly strict procedure was triggered by a rave the evening before, during which, according to MA 36, numerous complaints were received. However, this was not ended prematurely.

Whether Vienna will live up to its reputation as a world city of culture with this hiccup is questionable. According to a sound engineer, numerous events already prefer to take place in the surrounding area of Vienna. They have planning security there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
