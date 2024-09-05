Secret revealed
How Michael Polansky proposed to Lady Gaga
At the Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga was beaming with happiness alongside her fiancé Michael Polansky. In an interview, the US singer revealed how and when he proposed to her romantically.
Polansky proposed to his girlfriend in April this year after five years together - and after an exciting day of rock climbing. The eye-catching and expensive diamond ring he put on her finger was impossible to miss in Venice.
Polansky is CEO of the Parker Group, a company that looks after the business and charitable interests of Napster founder and Facebook investor Sean Parker.
Mother met "her man"
The couple met in 2019 through Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta. Cynthia runs the Born This Way Foundation, which she co-founded with Gaga in 2012 to support young people's mental health.
Polansky, a longtime associate of Sean Parker, met Cynthia through philanthropic projects. Even then, Gaga's mother had a feeling: "I think I've just met your husband," she told her daughter - and she was to be proved right.
Since then, Michael Polansky has not only played a central role in Gaga's life, but also in her musical career. "He encouraged me to make pop music again," Lady Gaga told the magazine.
The 38-year-old singer presented her new film "Joker: Folie à Deux", in which she can be seen as Harley Queen alongside Joker Joaquin Phoenix.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" is the sequel to Todd Phillips' acclaimed 2019 thriller. The film, which is screening in competition at the film festival, is a mixture of thriller and musical.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.