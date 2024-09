Serbia v Spain LIVE from 20:45

"La Roja" arrive in Belgrade in their first competitive match since their triumph in Berlin almost two months ago. Goalkeeper Unai Simon and striker Alvaro Morata are two regulars missing through injury, but there should be no noticeable drop in quality with Arsenal keeper David Raya or the oft-tried Mikel Oyarzabal. Up front, the young stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams could do the trick again. Spain have won nine games in a row since a 3-3 draw in a friendly against Brazil at the end of March.