Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Cried for two weeks"

Model Stefanie Giesinger had an abortion

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 11:17

Ex-"GNTM" winner Stefanie Giesinger has now spoken openly about the fact that she had an abortion. The decision was not an easy one for her.

comment0 Kommentare

In her latest episode of the podcast "G. Spot", Stefanie Giesinger made her abortion public. "I got pregnant around a year ago and it was followed by incredibly difficult months," she explained. She did not want to become a mother at the time, she revealed.

"Panic, panic, what am I going to do?"
After seeing the result of the pregnancy test, she "screamed". Her boyfriend then asked her what was going on. "I lay down in bed and was like, 'Oh my God, panic, panic, what am I doing?"

Her boyfriend was "kind of happy", Giesinger continued. "I don't think he really knew how to deal with it either and tried to make me feel positive."

She then packed up and went to the set for the shoot. She was unable to reach her gynecologist because she was on vacation. Feelings of "shame, fear, sadness and confusion" quickly spread, the 28-year-old continued. And she asked herself the question: "Should I just keep the child? I'll manage somehow." 

Giesinger decided to have an abortion
Although she was in a relationship, she ultimately decided against having the child. Why? "I just didn't feel it, I knew it straight away: I want an abortion. I just knew it."

During the conversation with the doctor, who informed her objectively about abortions, she finally had to pull herself together, Giesinger continued. "My heart was beating fast and the nausea came up." 

Stefanie Giesinger talks about her abortion. She revealed that she "cried for two weeks" after the operation. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Jens Kalaene / dpa)
Stefanie Giesinger talks about her abortion. She revealed that she "cried for two weeks" after the operation.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jens Kalaene / dpa)

She finally decided to have a surgical abortion, but had to wait six weeks for the appointment. Not an easy time for Giesinger: "Something was growing inside me and I didn't want it. It was a fight against my body."

"Cried for two weeks"
After the procedure, she finally fell into "a deep hole". "I cried for two weeks", the influencer recalled. 

Giesinger concluded by admitting that she was aware that not all fans would approve of her decision, but that she was "not afraid of it". Instead, she is grateful for the support she has received during this time and "for the privilege of being able to make decisions about my own body". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf