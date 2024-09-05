Model Stefanie Giesinger had an abortion

"Cried for two weeks"
Ex-"GNTM" winner Stefanie Giesinger has now spoken openly about the fact that she had an abortion. The decision was not an easy one for her.
In her latest episode of the podcast "G. Spot", Stefanie Giesinger made her abortion public. "I got pregnant around a year ago and it was followed by incredibly difficult months," she explained. She did not want to become a mother at the time, she revealed.
After seeing the result of the pregnancy test, she "screamed". Her boyfriend then asked her what was going on. "I lay down in bed and was like, 'Oh my God, panic, panic, what am I doing?"
Her boyfriend was "kind of happy", Giesinger continued. "I don't think he really knew how to deal with it either and tried to make me feel positive."
She then packed up and went to the set for the shoot. She was unable to reach her gynecologist because she was on vacation. Feelings of "shame, fear, sadness and confusion" quickly spread, the 28-year-old continued. And she asked herself the question: "Should I just keep the child? I'll manage somehow."
Although she was in a relationship, she ultimately decided against having the child. Why? "I just didn't feel it, I knew it straight away: I want an abortion. I just knew it."
During the conversation with the doctor, who informed her objectively about abortions, she finally had to pull herself together, Giesinger continued. "My heart was beating fast and the nausea came up."
She finally decided to have a surgical abortion, but had to wait six weeks for the appointment. Not an easy time for Giesinger: "Something was growing inside me and I didn't want it. It was a fight against my body."
After the procedure, she finally fell into "a deep hole". "I cried for two weeks", the influencer recalled.
Giesinger concluded by admitting that she was aware that not all fans would approve of her decision, but that she was "not afraid of it". Instead, she is grateful for the support she has received during this time and "for the privilege of being able to make decisions about my own body".
