Criticism of the waste disposal company
The problem of uncollected bags stinks to high heaven
A new company from Styria has been disposing of the yellow bags in Gunskirchen since February. The changeover is not yet going smoothly. At the weekend, the bin bags were left lying around, and the heat also caused unpleasant smells in several streets in the municipality.
Dissatisfaction with the changeover in the collection of yellow bags recently reached its peak in Gunskirchen. The waste was recently left on doorsteps for several days.
There is huge discontent about this in the municipality of 6,500 inhabitants: "Since the disposal of the yellow bags was put out to tender again and awarded to a company in Graz, the timely collection no longer works. As a result, our townscape has often been littered with garbage for days on end since February," says an annoyed Gunskirchner. Doubly bitter: due to the heat, an unpleasant odor also spreads in the settlements.
The head of the village is aware of the problems
Mayor Christian Schöffmann (ÖVP) doesn't gloss over the problems: "It's true that not everything always works out and there are occasional problems with collection. However, we are in contact with the responsible district waste association."
Unsuccessful deployment of the replacement driver
It has now been clarified why the bags were not removed on Thursday or Friday as planned, but were left until Tuesday. Schöffmann: "The company sent a replacement driver. He was driving in Gunskirchen for the first time and probably didn't have the necessary local knowledge."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
