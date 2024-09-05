Vorteilswelt
Perpetrator on the run

Shots fired in Berlin: one dead and two injured

05.09.2024 09:02

A 42-year-old man was killed in the Schöneberg district of Berlin on Thursday night, two other men - including an apparently uninvolved cyclist - were injured. A homicide squad and the public prosecutor's office have taken over the investigation.

The incident, which is possibly linked to the red light district, occurred at around 1 a.m. that night. According to the fire department, one of the men suffered serious injuries, the second minor injuries. The two injured men, aged 42 and 44, were taken to hospital, operated on and admitted as inpatients.

Uninvolved cyclist also a victim
The third man was unsuccessfully resuscitated at the scene and died on the way to hospital, according to the police. According to initial findings by the public prosecutor's office, one of the injured was a companion of the man who was fatally hit. In the case of the second injured person, a cyclist, there are many indications that he was not involved.

A 42-year-old man was killed in Berlin on Thursday night and two other men - including an apparently uninvolved cyclist - were injured. (Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Michael Ukas)
A 42-year-old man was killed in Berlin on Thursday night and two other men - including an apparently uninvolved cyclist - were injured.
(Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Michael Ukas)

The public prosecutor's office did not initially confirm reports that a car and a bus stop had also been shot. However, a spokesperson said that the shots were quite scattered. It remained unclear how many shots were fired and what kind of weapon was involved in the crime. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run.

The crime scene was extensively secured
The background to the incident is still unclear. A fire engine was alerted to support the rescue operations. The police secured the area over a wide area. The morning after the shooting, roads near the crime scene were still closed to traffic due to the police operation.

