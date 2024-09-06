Discover the beauty of Austria with us!

"Panorama Austria"
Austria is a country full of natural beauty, fascinating culture and unforgettable experiences. In our new program "Panorama Austria" on Krone TV, we take you on a journey to the country's most impressive places. From breathtaking lakes and blossoming valleys to exciting cities and luxurious accommodation - we show you everything Austria has to offer. This week's guest: Scheiblhofer THE RESORT
In this episode of "Panorama Austria", we visit one of the most exciting new addresses in the Austrian hotel industry: Scheiblhofer THE RESORT in beautiful Burgenland. Nestled in the picturesque landscape of the Neusiedlersee wine region, The Resort offers a unique blend of luxury, comfort and first-class service. Find out what makes this extraordinary hotel so special.
Exclusive design and comfort
Scheiblhofer THE RESORT impresses with its modern architecture and elegant design. The rooms and suites are furnished with the highest quality materials and offer breathtaking views of the surrounding vineyards.
Every detail has been carefully planned to offer guests maximum comfort and relaxation.
Culinary delights at the highest level
At Scheiblhofer THE RESORT, you can expect a culinary journey that will satisfy even the most discerning palates. The in-house restaurant INFINITY - The Restaurant spoils its guests with regional specialties and international delicacies prepared from fresh, local ingredients.
A highlight is the wine accompaniment with wines from the hotel's own Scheiblhofer winery, which are known and appreciated far beyond Austria's borders.
Experience wine: The Scheiblhofer Winery
Scheiblhofer THE RESORT is not only a place to relax, but also a paradise for wine lovers. The Scheiblhofer winery is known for its outstanding wines, which regularly receive international awards.
Guests have the opportunity to take part in exclusive wine tastings and sample the wines directly from the winemaker. Experience the passion and expertise that goes into every glass of wine!
Pure relaxation: the wellness area
Scheiblhofer THE RESORT offers a first-class wellness area for all those who long for peace and relaxation. Here you can relax in the spacious sauna area, float in the heated indoor and outdoor pool or recharge your batteries with a massage in the spa. The wellness area is an oasis of calm where body and mind can find harmony.
Wide range of leisure activities
Scheiblhofer THE RESORT is the perfect starting point for exploring the Lake Neusiedl region. Whether cycling, hiking, sailing or birdwatching in the nearby national park - the possibilities are almost endless.
Conclusion
Scheiblhofer THE RESORT is more than just a hotel - it is a place where luxury and nature meet and the perfect starting point to discover Burgenland and its wines. Be inspired by "Panorama Austria" and plan your next vacation in one of Austria's most beautiful regions!
