Appearance in Venice
Lady Gaga: Wild headdress, big bling
With a striking diamond on her ring finger and an eccentric headdress, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet in Venice alongside her partner Michael Polansky. The 38-year-old singer and actress opted for an eccentric headpiece for the premiere of her film "Joker: Folie à Deux" for a dramatic entrance.
Normally, the stars are driven up to the festival palace in cars. Gaga, however, decided to walk through the crowd to the carpet. She held Polansky's hand and the two kissed in front of the photographers. Hundreds of fans had gathered at the barriers and shouted her name.
Gaga and Polansky: wedding in Europe?
Gaga and Polansky were spotted in public for the first time in 2020. The diamond is her XXL engagement ring, which she already made sparkle when she arrived at the Lido. According to rumors, the couple's wedding will take place in Europe.
Gaga can be seen alongside Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker: Folie à Deux". Phoenix attended the premiere with his sister Rain. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is the sequel to Todd Phillips' acclaimed 2019 thriller. The film, which is screening in competition at the film festival, is a mixture of thriller and musical.
Next Oscar role for Lady Gaga?
And that's what it's all about: Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is in prison after the murders he committed in part one. While he awaits his trial, he meets the love of his life - embodied by Lady Gaga, who plays a variant of the comic book character Harley Quinn called Lee.
While Fleck struggles with the two sides of his personality - as the violent Joker and the traumatized Arthur - he discovers his musical side alongside Lee. In "Joker: Folie à Deux", Gaga and Phoenix perform numerous musical interludes, many of them big band-style classics. Gaga acted as musical advisor for the film.
The trial against Fleck takes up a large part of the movie. While his lawyer hopes that her client will be found innocent due to mental illness, the prosecution demands the death penalty. The more time Arthur spends with Lee, the more his Joker persona resurfaces.
Both Gaga and Phoenix have won an Oscar in the past. Gaga for the song "Shallow" from the movie "A Star is Born", Phoenix for his role in the first "Joker". The film won the main prize at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
