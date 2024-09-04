The number of unreported cases is high
In 2023, there were 71% more cholera deaths worldwide
Last year, the number of deaths from cholera rose sharply worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 71% more fatal cases compared to 2022.
The number of reported cholera cases rose by 13 percent. Over 4,000 people died from this preventable and treatable infection last year. A total of 535,321 cases of the disease were registered, 38 percent of which affected children under the age of five.
The number of unreported cases is probably significantly higher
Because not all cases are registered and diagnosed everywhere, the WHO assumes that the true figure is significantly higher.
In Africa, the number of cases has more than doubled, while in Asia and the Middle East it has fallen by around a third. According to preliminary reports, the numbers have also remained high this year: 342,000 cases of illness and 2400 deaths have been reported to the WHO so far.
About cholera
Cholera is a diarrheal disease in which the body loses a lot of fluid. This can lead to kidney failure and death. People usually become infected through drinking water contaminated with faeces or vomit from sick people, or by eating contaminated food.
Conflict, poverty and climate change as causes
"Conflict, climate change, inadequate water supply and sanitation, poverty, underdevelopment and population displacement due to new and resurgent conflicts and natural disasters have contributed to the increase in cholera outbreaks over the past year," says the WHO.
Far too little vaccine
According to the WHO, there is far too little vaccine available. Last year, 36 million doses of vaccine were produced, but countries actually needed double that amount. Production is being boosted by all means possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
