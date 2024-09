Car chase with baby in the back seat

Escape at over 200 km/h

"The driver tried to flee at over 200 km/h, endangering the physical safety of several road users," the officers describe. The Hungarian overtook several vehicles in the right-hand lane and even drove at excessive speed through the emergency lane in front of the Kollmann Tunnel, which was closed in red. "In doing so, the driver caused a traffic accident with material damage and a hit-and-run," the police added. The car damaged by the Hungarian was carrying a Polish family with two small children.