Red Bull? “Was a disadvantage for the development”

Perez is one of the main reasons why Red Bull is no longer the undisputed number one team. "Formula 1 is a brutal sport," said the two-time F1 world champion in a YouTube video from Unibet, in which he analyzes the first half of the season. "The gap between Max and Sergio has widened all the time and that means you don't get the data. You don't get the information from both cars to develop the car as quickly as you need to. And that's been a real disadvantage for the team's development."