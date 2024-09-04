Höll: “I even have a guilty conscience at times”

Dominates the competition
Valentina Höll was crowned world champion in mountain bike downhill for the third time in a row on Saturday in Andorra. The 22-year-old from Pinzgau spoke to "Krone" about a possible reward for her triumph, mental challenges and why she sometimes feels sorry for her strong competitors.
"Krone": Valentina, you are already the third most successful athlete in your sport with the World Championship hat-trick. What does that mean to you?
Valentina Höll: I don't follow it that closely, although a lot of people tell me. Of course I'm happy about it, but I don't really have any historic goals.
Speaking of which: you've already achieved everything. What is still missing in your career?
I already asked myself this question last year. A lot went through my head during the break. I missed the fire a bit and it took me a while to get motivated again. I will certainly ride for another three or four years. Then we'll see what happens.
Who helps you in these mentally difficult situations?
I work with a sports psychologist, but my family also helps me. Ultimately, you also have to say: it's my job. I have to cycle even when I don't feel like it. But it takes a toll on me when I'm judged, even though nobody has any idea what's really going on in my life. But you grow up over time and don't think about it so much. It's the same in any sport.
You beat the competition at will. How do they take that?
The downhill field is super nice. That's why I sometimes even feel a bit guilty and think to myself: now my colleagues have to wait another year for this. That's not meant to sound stupid. But at the end of the day, every female rider wants to win this World Championship title and invests a lot in it.
At the end of the day, every rider wants to win the World Championship title and invests an enormous amount in it.
Valentina Höll
It's already your third rainbow jersey, your third gold medal. Do you still have a place at home?
It's getting a bit tight (laughs). I'm also keeping the bikes. But my dad has to organize where exactly everything goes. I always take things to my parents.
Last year, you bought yourself a watch and a LEGO set as a reward. What will it be this time?
I treated myself to something before the season started. Maybe it will be a special seat on the plane when I fly home from the World Cup in Canada in October.
Are you going to celebrate your success properly?
Definitely - at a big party in Saalbach.
