Höll: “I even have a guilty conscience at times”

Who helps you in these mentally difficult situations?

I work with a sports psychologist, but my family also helps me. Ultimately, you also have to say: it's my job. I have to cycle even when I don't feel like it. But it takes a toll on me when I'm judged, even though nobody has any idea what's really going on in my life. But you grow up over time and don't think about it so much. It's the same in any sport.