From September 6 - 8
The Vienna Coffee Festival celebrates its anniversary
What started small in 2015 is now one of the biggest events in Austria's coffee scene: the Vienna Coffee Festival celebrates its tenth anniversary from September 6 to 8, 2024 in Vienna's Marx Halle.
Even though the Viennese coffee house can now look back on 330 years of history, the standard of quality and the consumer's understanding of it has skyrocketed over the last two decades thanks to the emergence of coffee shops. Austria has also produced two world champions, Felix Teiretzbacher in roasting in 2022 and currently Martin Wölfl in the brewed coffee discipline in 2024. "In terms of population, we are spectacular," says Oliver Goetz, board member of the Speciality Coffee Association of Austria (SCA), Coffee Pirates Patron and co-owner of Alt-Wien-Kaffee.
The festival now not only attracts visitors from the DACH region, but also from cities such as Prague, Budapest and Bucharest. The festival, where everything revolves around one of Austria's favorite drinks, features around 80 exhibitors offering numerous tastings and a varied program.
Program highlights of the 10th Vienna Coffee Festival
Filter is my mission: The world champion in coffee brewing, Martin Wölfl, will share his expertise in filter coffee at the festival and present his world championship experiences in brewing sessions.
Vienna Coffee Award: For the first time, outstanding personalities and companies from Vienna's coffee culture will be honored during the festival. The award ceremony will take place on the opening day.
Rainbow Bagel Workshops: The colorful "Rainbow Bagel" by Burgenland baker Ewald Kaiser will become the symbol of the festival. Guests can bake their own bagel in workshops.
Further information about the festival and the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance can be found HERE.
Free entry with the "Krone" Bonuscard
We also have good news for all "Krone" Bonuscard holders. September 6th is "Krone" day at the Vienna Coffee Festival. When you show your "Krone" Bonuscard, you will receive free admission to the festival and your companion will also receive a discount of 5 euros!
Opening hours & prices
Friday, September 6, 1-6 p.m.
Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Advance booking: Regular € 18
Box office: Regular € 20,-
Pupils, students, people with special needs and accompanying persons as well as SCA members receive a €2 discount. Free admission for children up to 12 years
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.