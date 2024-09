Hitler glorified due to “fear of bullying”

The accused, who until recently attended compulsory school, was a victim of bullying because he was overweight. After changing schools, he tried to make friends with his new classmates, who apparently shared horrible pictures and collages of Hitler and the Nazi era for fun: usually accompanied by macabre and right-wing extremist sentences. That's why he started sharing such pictures himself, the 17-year-old from Salzburg explained to the jury on Wednesday: "I wanted recognition and to stop being bullied."