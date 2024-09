No honeymoon! Psychologist gave VSV priority

In addition to ice hockey, Max Coatta is also an excellent golfer. No wonder, Max was part of Minnetonka's high school team and took part in the championship for years. The US boy even has a handicap of 1. At the age of 16, however, Coatta (who is of French descent, not Italian!) decided to play ice hockey. Max made a career in the college league. In addition to his degree in psychology, he won the basic round once with Minnesota and was even US college champion once.