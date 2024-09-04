Vorteilswelt
Karlheinz Kornhäusl at the health regulars’ table

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 14:51

Listening and helping were already close to Karlheinz Kornhäusl's heart in his work as a doctor. As a provincial councillor, he continues to pursue this approach, as he also demonstrated at the Health Round Table in Hofstätten.

"I don't want to talk anything down, but I don't want to talk anything up either," said the Provincial Councillor in view of the challenges facing the healthcare system. These include the need for new structures resulting from demographic changes, personnel issues and medical technology options. The 42-year-old shows courage, for which colleagues have often praised him.

"These are all complex issues for which there are no quick and easy answers. It is important to recognize, name and work on the construction sites, so that a lot of new and innovative things are created!"

Landesrat Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) 

This is what District Administrator Karlheinz Kornhäusl is committed to
New and proven facilities should continue to guarantee the best possible care for everyone in the future: the health hotline 1450 as the first point of contact; the general practitioners and specialists in private practice - there is a certain need to catch up here, especially in Eastern Styria; the health centers, which successfully bundle services with team spirit; specialized and cooperating hospitals as well as international cutting-edge medicine in Graz. A lot of money has been and is being invested to meet the demand.

Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Provincial Councillor for Health, also took a lot of time in Hofstätten near Gleisdorf to listen to the concerns of the population and answered questions at length. (Bild: Erkinger)
Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Provincial Councillor for Health, also took a lot of time in Hofstätten near Gleisdorf to listen to the concerns of the population and answered questions at length.
Kornhäusl was also happy to listen to individual concerns, which he will deal with personally - in line with the motto "listen and help" that he already followed as an internist.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

