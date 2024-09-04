Karlheinz Kornhäusl at the health regulars’ table

This is what District Administrator Karlheinz Kornhäusl is committed to

New and proven facilities should continue to guarantee the best possible care for everyone in the future: the health hotline 1450 as the first point of contact; the general practitioners and specialists in private practice - there is a certain need to catch up here, especially in Eastern Styria; the health centers, which successfully bundle services with team spirit; specialized and cooperating hospitals as well as international cutting-edge medicine in Graz. A lot of money has been and is being invested to meet the demand.